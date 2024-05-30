A group of hackers has reportedly disclosed that they have accessed and leaked the data of nearly 560 million users of California-based Ticketmaster Entertainment LLC (TKTMV), according to multiple sources.The hacking group, known as ShinyHunters, is allegedly demanding a ransom of $500,000 in exchange for the compromised data, which includes users’ names, emails, phone numbers, addresses, and credit card details.The data breach was initially reported by Australia-based CyberDaily, which indicated that the stolen information was listed for sale on a dark web forum by the hackers.This hacking incident notably coincides with the relaunch of a dark web forum called BreachForums, a marketplace where stolen information is traded. This site was previously shut down following the 2023 arrest of its manager, Conor Brian Fitzpatrick, by the FBI.As of now, Ticketmaster has not confirmed the occurrence of the cyber incident.Australia’s Department of Home Affairs is currently collaborating with Ticketmaster to comprehend the nature and impact of the incident.The BBC reports that ShinyHunters has a history of targeting prominent companies. The group sold hacked data of 70 million AT&T customers in 2021 and breached the data of nearly 200,000 Pizza Hut customers in Australia in 2023.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com