Haemonetics Corporation has confirmed a binding deal to purchase Attune Medical, a private company based in Chicago that is known for manufacturing the innovative ensoETM proactive esophagus cooling device. The purchase agreement includes an immediate cash payment of $160 million upon completion, with additional payments contingent on future considerations. Haemonetics anticipates that the acquisition will positively influence revenue and earnings growth with immediate effect upon finalization of the deal.Attune Medical's advanced ensoETM technology is versatile, designed to be used across various medical circumstances that require patient cooling or heating. Notably, the ensoETM esophagus cooling product is the exclusive FDA-approved temperature regulation tool approved for safeguarding the esophagus during radiofrequency cardiac ablation procedures.