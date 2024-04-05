The latest Halifax House Price Index data for the United Kingdom has shown a decrease in house prices, with the indicator dropping to 0.3% in March 2024. This is lower than the previous indicator from February 2024, which stood at 1.6%. The Year-over-Year comparison reveals that there has been a decline in house prices compared to the same month a year ago.The report, updated on April 5, 2024, indicates a slowdown in the UK housing market, reflecting potential challenges and shifts in the economy. With house prices showing a decrease in growth rate, it may impact both buyers and sellers in the real estate market. Industry experts will closely monitor these developments to assess the broader implications on the UK’s economic landscape.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com