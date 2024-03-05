Asset management company, Hamilton Lane Inc., has disclosed the pricing details of a public offering it has launched with a selling stockholder. The offering, involving 1.92 million Class A common stock shares, looks set to generate about $210 million in gross proceeds.The proposed closing of this offering is slated for 7th March, 2024. The funds Hamilton Lane gathers from its share of the sale will be utilised to cash-settle exchanges of membership units held by certain members in its subsidiary, Hamilton Lane Advisors, L.L.C. However, it is relevant to note that no proceeds from the selling stockholder’s share sales will be received by Hamilton Lane.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com