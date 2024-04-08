On Monday, Harley-Davidson (HOG) made an announcement that the company has solidified new collective bargaining agreements with the three unions representing their employees at the Wisconsin-based production facilities.These unions include the United Steelworkers Local 2-209 and the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers Lodge 78. Both unions represent workers at the Menomonee Falls, WI facility. Additionally, the United Steelworkers Local 460 represents workers at the Tomahawk, WI facility.Jochen Zeitz, the Chairman, President, and CEO of Harley-Davidson, commented on this development, “Today’s announcement underscores the robust and positive connection between Harley-Davidson and the unions. I’d like to seize this moment to express my gratitude to both the union and company representatives for their fruitful and highly constructive efforts in securing this agreement.”The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com