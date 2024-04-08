Harmonic Inc. has recently announced the upcoming retirement of its President and Chief Executive Officer, Patrick Harshman, which is set to take effect on June 11, 2024.Nimrod Ben-Natan, who is presently serving as the Senior Vice President and General Manager of Harmonic’s Broadband business, has been selected by the company’s Board of Directors to succeed Harshman.As part of the transition, Harshman will closely work with the Board and Ben-Natan to assure a smooth handover of responsibilities.Ben-Natan, who joined Harmonic as a software engineer in 1996, has played a crucial part in the design and development of the company’s inaugural video transmission platform. Since 2012, he has spearheaded Harmonic’s Broadband sector in his position as Senior Vice President and General Manager.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com