Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (HRMY) announced on Tuesday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has dismissed a Citizen Petition filed by a short seller pertaining to Wakix, a treatment for excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy.The FDA declined the short seller's request, which included demands to withdraw Wakix for all indications, issue an immediate alert to prescribers, and transition the medication to a Compassionate Use Program with a Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS) protocol. The regulatory body stated it had thoroughly reviewed the information provided in the petition, other data available to the agency, and relevant published literature. "Based on our review of these materials and for the reasons stated, the Petition is denied," the FDA confirmed.The petition was submitted in response to the FDA's recent approval of the supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for Wakix on June 21, 2024, which extends its use for pediatric patients aged six years and older, as well as adults with narcolepsy, according to the company.Harmony Biosciences also revealed its intention to file an sNDA for Wakix aimed at treating idiopathic hypersomnia in the second half of 2024.Currently, shares of Harmony Biosciences are up 1.78%, trading at $30.64 on the Nasdaq.