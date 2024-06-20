Harrow, Inc. (HROW), a pharmaceutical company specializing in eyecare, announced on Thursday its plans to relaunch Triesence this year. Triesence is a synthetic corticosteroid approved for use in vitrectomy visualization and in treating ocular inflammatory conditions that do not respond to topical corticosteroids.Harrow, having acquired the U.S. commercial rights to Triesence, reported that it has successfully produced the first of three commercial-scale process performance qualification (PPQ) batches. The company is also set to produce the second and third required PPQ batches. Completion and approval of these PPQ batches will finalize the new Triesence production process, facilitating a 2024 relaunch.Triesence has been listed on the FDA Drug Shortage List for over five years, with U.S. market inventories being completely depleted for more than two years, according to the company’s release.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com