Haynes International Inc. (HAYN), a manufacturer of advanced high-performance alloys, announced on Friday the appointment of Marlin Losch III as Chief Operating Officer, effective July 1. Previously serving as Vice President of Sales and Distribution, Losch will now oversee all commercial and operational activities of the company in his newly created role as COO. Losch has been with Haynes since 1988.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com