In the latest economic update from France, the HCOB France Services PMI for the month of April 2024 has shown signs of expansion. The indicator rose to 51.3, marking an increase from the previous reading of 48.3. This positive change indicates growth in the services sector, pointing towards a potential improvement in the overall economic outlook for the country. The data, which was recently updated on 6th May 2024, suggests a positive trend in the services industry in France. This uptick in the Services PMI could signify increased business activity and possibly a boost to the economy in the coming months, providing a glimmer of hope for the French economic recovery.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com