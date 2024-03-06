Germany’s construction Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) showed a positive change in February according to the latest data released by the HCOB. The PMI for February 2024 increased to 39.1, signaling a rise from the previous figure of 36.3 in January 2024. This improvement suggests a more positive outlook for the construction sector in Germany.The updated data provided on March 6, 2024, indicates a potential uptick in construction activity, which is a key driver of economic growth. The rise in the Construction PMI may signify increased construction projects and investments in the sector, which could have a ripple effect on related industries and overall economic performance in the country. This positive development is a welcome sign for the German economy as it navigates through various challenges and strives for recovery and growth.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com