H&E Equipment Services Inc. (HEES) recently disclosed their first quarter earnings, which unfortunately fell short of financial market predictions.The company's profits amounted to approximately $25.889 million or $0.71 per share. This result shows a slight improvement compared to the $25.674 million or $0.71 per share they earned in the first quarter of last year.Analysts, on average, had predicted that the company would earn about $0.78 per share, according to data collected by Thomson Reuters. It should be noted that these analyst projections often omit unexpected or unique financial events.In terms of revenue, the company experienced a 15.2% increase for the quarter, earning $371.357 million compared to last year's $322.482 million.To summarize H&E Equipment Services Inc.'s earnings performance according to Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP):- Earnings for First Quarter: $25.889 million compared to $25.674 million from the previous year.- Earnings Per Share for First Quarter: $0.71 unchanged from the previous year.- Revenue for First Quarter: $371.357 million compared to $322.482 million from the previous year.