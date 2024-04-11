H&E Equipment Services, Inc., known as HEES, has officially agreed to purchase Lewistown Rental. This Montana-based equipment rental business along with three of its affiliate rental operations have a diverse variety of equipment in their fleet. The total estimated value of this equipment, gauged by the original cost of the equipment, amounts to approximately $28.5 million.With this acquisition, the equipment rental operations of H&E will branch out to 145 locations spanning across 30 states. The company anticipates that this purchase will effectively supplement the already present branch locations in Billings and Belgrade.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com