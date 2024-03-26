Healthcare and technology equities are making significant gains in the Canadian stock market, with investors remaining cautious as they anticipate critical economic indications from Canada and the U.S.Approximately an hour after noon, the key S&P/TSX Composite Index has risen by 71.85 points, a growth of 0.33%, placing it at 22,014.13 points.The Healthcare Capped Index is showing a rise above 4%. Tilray Inc has seen a substantial surge of nearly 12.5%, whilst Bausch Health Companies and Canopy Growth Corporation have increased about 3.75% and 18% respectively.In the Information Technology Capped Index, Hut 8 Corp is the top performer, with a 7.3% increase. Notable gains are also seen with Lightspeed Commerce, Alithya Corp, Converge Technology Solutions, BlackBerry, Coveo Solutions, Enghouse Systems, Shopify Inc, and Kinaxis Inc, each with a 1 to 1.5% increase.Nuvei Corporation shows a substantial gain of 10.8%, while other companies, including but not restricted to BRP Inc, ONEX Corporation, and Cargojet, note an increase falling within the range of 1.5 to 4%.On the other hand, Westport Terminals, ATS Corporation, and Tecsys show a decrease of 10%, 4.2%, and 3.7% respectively. Ag Growth Corporation and GFL Environmental also note a downswing of 2.3% and 2.1%.Enbridge Inc’s stock has moderately declined by 0.4% following its definitive agreement with WhiteWater/I Squared Capital and MPLX LP to form a joint venture concerning the development, construction, ownership, and operation of natural gas pipeline and storage assets linking Permian Basin natural gas supply to increasing LNG and U.S. Gulf Coast demand.Bragg Gaming Group Inc has risen by 2.6%. The company’s report states that it incurred an operational loss of 0.4 million euros or $0.4 million in the fourth quarter compared to a profit of 0.2 million euros a year ago.On the economy’s part, preliminary estimates point to a 0.8% month-over-month rise in wholesale sales in Canada for February, following a 0.1% increase in the previous month.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com