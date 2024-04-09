HeartBeam, Inc. recently unveiled new information that highlights the effectiveness of their artificial intelligence algorithms when used with vectorcardiography (VCG). The data indicates a noticeable improvement in detecting atrial flutter, a common heart rhythm disorder, as opposed to the use of single-lead electrocardiograms. These results were comparable to the diagnostic standard for atrial flutter, which typically involves a 12-lead ECG carried out in a medical setting by a healthcare professional.HeartBeam has developed a vectorelectrocardiography (VECG) technology that translates 3D signals of heart activity into a 12-lead ECG. The company’s first target for this 3D VECG technology is HeartBeam AIMIGo. This device, currently awaiting FDA review, is the size of a credit card and designed for patient use at home or on-the-go.HeartBeam’s CEO and Founder, Branislav Vajdic, expressed the company’s objective for their AI program as tapping into the unique potential of their VECG platform. According to Vajdic, this new data is a prime example of the strides they can make in improving disease detection and prediction, qualities usually limited to healthcare facilities. HeartBeam intends to make these capabilities accessible and readily available to patients.For additional health-related news, visit rttnews.com.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com