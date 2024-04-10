The latest data update on April 10, 2024, reveals that heating oil stockpiles in the United States have shown an increase. The previous indicator had declined by 0.613 million barrels, but the most recent data points to a rise of 0.478 million barrels. This shift signifies a change in the stockpile levels and could have implications for energy markets and pricing trends. Analysts will be closely monitoring future data releases to assess the impact of these fluctuations on both the domestic and global oil markets.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com