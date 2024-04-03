The latest data on heating oil stockpiles in the United States shows a slight decrease of -0.613 million barrels, compared to the previous indicator of -0.609 million barrels. This change suggests a small reduction in stored heating oil in the country. The information was last updated on April 3, 2024, marking the most recent development in the energy sector in the US.While the decrease is relatively modest, it can still impact the heating oil market as supplies fluctuate. Investors and analysts will likely keep an eye on future data to assess whether this trend continues and how it might influence prices and demand for heating oil. As winter comes to an end and temperatures begin to rise in many parts of the country, the dynamics of the heating oil market could shift in response to changing consumer needs and energy demand.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com