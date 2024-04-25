Helix Energy Solutions reported a bigger loss in its first quarter, widening from the previous year and failing to meet Wall Street predictions. The firm disclosed a net loss of $26.29 million, equivalent to -$0.17 per share, in contrast with a loss of $5.17 million or -$0.03 per share during the same quarter the preceding year. The expected average earnings per share as per Thomson Reuters’ compilation was $0.02, not taking special items into account.However, the company’s quarterly revenue did experience a surge of 18.4%, increasing to $296.21 million from the previous year’s $250.08 million.Looking at Helix Energy Solutions’ earnings under GAAP standards, their figures for this quarter include a loss of $26.29 million as opposed to $5.17 million in last year’s equivalent quarter. Additionally, they posted an Earnings per Share (EPS) of -$0.17 compared with -$0.03 in the corresponding period of the previous year. Revenue figures stood at $296.21 million compared to $250.08 million of last year’s first quarter.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com