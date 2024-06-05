HENSOLDT, Lufthansa Technik Defense, and Bombardier Defense have announced a key achievement in the advanced modification of the Persistent German Airborne Surveillance System, referred to as PEGASUS.Under the leadership of HENSOLDT for the German armed forces, the PEGASUS signal intelligence (SIGINT) system will be installed on the Bombardier Global 6000 aircraft, which has been identified as the ideal platform for executing critical missions, according to a statement from Bombardier.Within this program, Bombardier has been assigned the essential modification work package, working in collaboration with Lufthansa Technik Defense, which will finalize the system integration at its specialized mission center in Hamburg, Germany. The first modified aircraft has now emerged from Bombardier Defense’s modification line in Wichita and is set to begin ground testing before proceeding to flight testing. The remaining two aircraft are currently undergoing similar modifications at Bombardier’s facility.In June 2021, HENSOLDT secured a contract to provide an airborne system for electronic signals intelligence aboard three Bombardier jets, utilizing its “Kalætron Integral” system, which captures and analyzes military signals from radar and radio systems. Since the award, HENSOLDT, Lufthansa Technik Defense, and Bombardier have closely collaborated on joint design activities.HENSOLDT serves as the general contractor, holding overall responsibility for the project’s execution. Lufthansa Technik Defense acts as a subcontractor, acquiring the modified aircraft from Bombardier and integrating HENSOLDT’s reconnaissance system into the platform. Numerous small and medium-sized enterprises from Germany, Canada, and the U.S. are participating in the project’s supply chain, contributing to the successful completion of PEGASUS.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com