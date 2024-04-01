On Monday, Herbalife Ltd. shared plans for an offering of $700 million in senior secured notes due 2029 by its fully owned subsidiaries – HLF Financing SaRL, LLC, and Herbalife International, Inc., contingent on market conditions and other factors.The intention behind this capital raise is to repay existing debts. Specifically, funds will be utilised to pay off amounts due under its senior secured credit facility and partially settle its 7.875% Senior Notes due in 2025. Any remaining funds will be put towards general corporate purposes.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com