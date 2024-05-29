Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (HRTX) announced on Wednesday that it has submitted a Prior Approval Supplement (PAS) to the FDA for Zynrelef, known as the ‘bupivacaine and meloxicam’ extended-release solution Vial Access Needle (VAN).The company anticipates receiving the assigned action date for the FDA’s review of this PAS within the next few weeks, estimating a timeline of 4 to 6 months for an action date.If approved, the VAN will replace the previously used vented vial spike and could potentially reduce Zynrelef’s withdrawal time to 20-40 seconds.Zynrelef was initially approved by the FDA in May 2021. Since then, it has received approval for two expanded label sNDAs, one in December 2021, and another in January 2024.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com