Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (HTZ) has announced that Scott Haralson will be joining as the new Chief Financial Officer, succeeding Alexandra Brooks, who is stepping down to pursue other opportunities. Brooks will remain in her position until the end of June to ensure a seamless transition.Haralson brings extensive experience from his previous role as Chief Financial Officer at Spirit Airlines.In related news, the company also reported that Chief Operating Officer Justin Keppy will be resigning from his position, with his departure effective June 3, 2024.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com