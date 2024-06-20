Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (HTZ) announced on Thursday the issuance of $500 million in First Lien Senior Secured Notes and $250 million in Exchangeable Senior Second-Lien Secured PIK Notes, both set to mature in 2029.The rental and leasing service provider plans to allocate the proceeds to partially repay its $2 billion revolving credit facility and enhance its liquidity position.In addition, Hertz has received purchase offers for notes valued at $250 million from CK Amarillo LP and another investor.At present, Hertz’s stock is down by 3.72 percent, trading at $2.975 on the Nasdaq.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com