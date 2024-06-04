Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) announced their second-quarter earnings, showing a decline from the same period last year but surpassing Wall Street expectations.The company’s net income was $314 million, or $0.24 per share, compared to $418 million, or $0.32 per share, in the second quarter of the previous year.Excluding special items, HPE reported adjusted earnings of $561 million, or $0.42 per share for the quarter.Analysts, on average, had predicted earnings of $0.39 per share according to Thomson Reuters data, which typically excludes special items.Revenue for the quarter grew by 3.3%, reaching $7.20 billion, up from $6.97 billion in the prior year.Summary of Hewlett Packard Enterprise earnings (GAAP) for Q2:- Earnings: $314 million vs. $418 million last year- EPS: $0.24 vs. $0.32 last year- Revenue: $7.20 billion vs. $6.97 billion last year**Guidance:**- Next quarter EPS: $0.43 to $0.48- Next quarter revenue: $7.4 billion to $7.8 billion- Full-year revenue projection: $1.85 billion to $1.95 billionThe material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com