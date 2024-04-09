Hexcel Corporation announced on Tuesday that Thomas Gentile III has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer and President, effective as of May 1. After the annual shareholder meeting on May 2, he is likely to be appointed to the Board of Directors.Gentile will succeed the current Chairman, CEO, and President, Nick Stanage, who has expressed his intention to retire at the end of this year. To ensure a smooth transition, Stanage will take on the role of Executive Chairman of the Board until his retirement on December 31, 2024.Stanage expressed his confidence in Hexcel’s position in the market, attributing the company’s success to its strategic direction, skilled team, and strong innovation track record. With a clear path for driving long-term stakeholder growth through a differentiated portfolio, he believes the time is right for a leadership transition. Stanage also commended Gentile’s leadership qualities and industry experience, asserting he is perfect to steer Hexcel into its future. As Executive Chairman, Stanage intends to work closely with Gentile to facilitate a seamless transition.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com