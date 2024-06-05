Hibbett Inc. (HIBB) reported a decline in first-quarter profits compared to the previous year, yet still surpassed Wall Street expectations.The company posted earnings of $32.5 million, or $2.67 per share, compared to $35.875 million, or $2.74 per share, in the same quarter last year.According to Thomson Reuters, analysts had projected average earnings of $2.63 per share, generally excluding special items.Revenue for the quarter dropped by 1.8% to $447.163 million, down from $455.497 million in the prior year.Summary of Hibbett Inc.’s Q1 performance (GAAP):- Net Earnings: $32.5 million vs. $35.875 million last year.- Earnings Per Share: $2.67 vs. $2.74 last year.- Revenue: $447.163 million vs. $455.497 million last year.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com