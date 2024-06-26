Athletic-inspired fashion retailer Hibbett, Inc. announced on Wednesday the introduction of same-day and next-day delivery services leveraging Walmart Inc.’s Walmart GoLocal and Salesforce Inc.’s Salesforce Commerce Cloud.According to the company, these expedited delivery services will be supported by Hibbett and City Gear stores nationwide.As of the latest trading session on the New York Stock Exchange, Walmart’s stock stands at $68.29, reflecting a 1.31 percent increase, while Salesforce’s stock is at $241.31, showing a 0.19 percent decrease.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com