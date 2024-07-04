The Taiwan stock market experienced a resurgence on Wednesday, rebounding from a brief interruption in its two-day climb that saw it gain over 150 points, or 0.7 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange is now positioned just above the 23,170-point mark, and indicators suggest it will continue to rise as trading begins on Thursday.The global outlook for Asian markets is positive, buoyed by an improved perspective on interest rates. While European markets showed gains and U.S. markets had mixed results, Asian markets are anticipated to reflect a balanced performance.On Wednesday, the TSE saw notable increases, particularly within the financial and plastics sectors. However, performance among technology companies was mixed.On that day, the index surged by 293.06 points, or 1.28 percent, ending at the daily high of 23,172.43 after dipping to a low of 22,994.28.Key movements included: Cathay Financial rising by 5.67 percent, Mega Financial increasing by 4.91 percent, CTBC Financial growing by 1.82 percent, First Financial advancing by 1.61 percent, Fubon Financial climbing by 2.84 percent, and E Sun Financial gaining 1.04 percent. Among technology stocks, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company went up by 1.98 percent, Hon Hai Precision decreased by 0.73 percent, Largan Precision slipped by 0.19 percent, and Catcher Technology fell sharply by 2.71 percent. MediaTek saw a slight drop of 0.35 percent, Delta Electronics declined by 0.91 percent, and Novatek Microelectronics decreased by 0.80 percent. In the plastics sector, Formosa Plastics increased by 1.07 percent and Nan Ya Plastics added 0.52 percent. Additionally, Asia Cement strengthened by 3.63 percent while United Microelectronics Corporation remained unchanged.The lead from Wall Street presented a mixed picture as the major indices hovered near the baseline early in the trading session but later diverged significantly.The Dow Jones declined by 23.90 points, or 0.06 percent, closing at 39,308.00. Conversely, the NASDAQ increased by 159.54 points, or 0.88 percent, to reach a record 18,188.30, and the S&P 500 added 28.01 points, or 0.51 percent, to end at a record 5,537.02.The strength on Wall Street was driven by optimism regarding interest rates following weaker-than-expected economic data releases.The Institute for Supply Management reported an unexpected contraction in U.S. service sector activity for June. Meanwhile, the Labor Department noted a modest rise in initial claims for U.S. unemployment benefits last week.Overall, trading activity was somewhat subdued, with treasuries seeing significant gains as a reaction to the weaker data. U.S. markets closed earlier than usual and will remain closed for the Independence Day holiday on Thursday.Oil prices also rose on Wednesday following data indicating a larger-than-expected drop in U.S. crude inventories last week, with a weaker dollar providing additional support. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for August climbed by $1.07 to settle at $83.88 a barrel.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com