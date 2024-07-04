The Indonesian stock market witnessed a rebound on Wednesday, recovering from the brief pause in a four-day rally which had resulted in a gain of over 250 points or 3.7 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) closed just above the 7,180 mark, suggesting potential for further gains on Thursday.Globally, the forecast for Asian markets is positive, driven by an improved outlook on interest rates. European markets closed higher, while U.S. markets showed mixed results, indicating that Asian markets could see a balanced outcome.On Wednesday, the JCI saw a modest increase as financial and cement sectors posted gains, despite a dip in resource stocks. The index rose by 34.90 points or 0.49 percent, ending at 7,160.10.Among the active stocks, Bank Mandiri rose by 0.40 percent, Bank Danamon Indonesia increased by 0.39 percent, Bank Central Asia grew by 1.01 percent, and Bank Rakyat Indonesia gained 0.66 percent. Indocement surged by 2.00 percent, Semen Indonesia spiked by 2.02 percent, and United Tractors soared by 4.93 percent. Astra International advanced by 0.88 percent. Conversely, Bank Negara Indonesia dropped by 1.27 percent, Vale Indonesia fell by 1.71 percent, and Indofood Sukses Makmur remained unchanged.From Wall Street, the major indexes experienced an inconsistent performance. The Dow Jones dipped by 23.90 points or 0.06 percent to close at 39,308.00. The NASDAQ, however, climbed by 159.54 points or 0.88 percent to a record high of 18,188.30, and the S&P 500 added 28.01 points or 0.51 percent to also achieve a record close at 5,537.02.Wall Street’s strength was underpinned by optimism regarding interest rates following weaker-than-anticipated economic data. The Institute for Supply Management reported an unexpected contraction in U.S. services sector activity for June, and the Labor Department noted a modest rise in initial unemployment claims.Despite these gains, overall trading activity remained subdued, and treasuries saw notable gains in response to the weaker data. The markets closed early in observance of the Independence Day holiday on Thursday.In commodity markets, oil prices climbed on Wednesday bolstered by a larger-than-expected drop in U.S. crude inventories and supported by a weaker dollar. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for August settled up by $1.07, closing at $83.88 a barrel.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com