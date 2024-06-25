The Hong Kong stock market has experienced a downward trend, declining for three consecutive sessions and losing over 400 points or 2.2 percent overall. Consequently, the Hang Seng Index has dipped just below the 18,030-point mark. However, a pause in this decline appears likely on Tuesday.The forecast for Asian markets remains mixed, primarily due to ongoing profit-taking in technology stocks, which may constrain any potential gains. While European markets witnessed an uptrend, U.S. indices were predominantly lower, indicating that Asian markets might follow suit.On Monday, the Hang Seng Index saw a marginal decrease following a mix of performances across financial, real estate, and technology sectors. Specifically, the index edged down by 0.81 points or 0.00 percent, closing at 18,027.71, within a trading range of 17,789.57 to 18,032.67.Key movements among active stocks included:- Alibaba Group: +0.07%- Alibaba Health Information: -1.43%- ANTA Sports: +1.09%- China Life Insurance: +0.35%- China Mengniu Dairy: +1.37%- China Resources Land: -0.74%- CITIC: +0.53%- CNOOC: -0.88%- Xiaomi Corporation: -0.88%- Country Garden: -1.98%- CSPC Pharmaceutical: -0.47%- Galaxy Entertainment: -1.96%- Hang Lung Properties: -0.15%- Henderson Land: +1.42%- Hong Kong & China Gas: +1.74%- Industrial and Commercial Bank of China: +0.88%- JD.com: +0.55%- Lenovo: -2.68%- Li Ning: +1.83%- Meituan: -0.69%- New World Development: +0.41%- Techtronic Industries: +0.76%- WuXi Biologics: +2.07%- Nongfu Spring remained unchanged.Wall Street presented a mixed picture, with major averages opening and closing in a similar manner. Notably, the Dow Jones was the only index to finish in positive territory, rallying by 260.88 points or 0.67 percent to close at 39,411.21. In contrast, the NASDAQ fell by 192.54 points or 1.09 percent to end at 17,496.82, while the S&P 500 dropped 16.75 points or 0.31 percent, closing at 5,447.87.The downturn on Wall Street was primarily attributed to a decline in technology stocks, with notable drops in Nvidia, Dell Technologies, and Qualcomm due to profit-taking activities. Investors are also anticipating the Commerce Department’s report on personal income and spending for May, which includes inflation data closely monitored by the Federal Reserve.Additionally, oil prices rose on Monday amidst optimism concerning demand outlooks and potential supply disruptions due to increasing tensions in the Middle East. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for August delivery climbed by $0.90 or 1.1 percent, settling at $81.63 per barrel.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com