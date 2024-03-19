Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII) revealed on Tuesday that its Mission Technologies division has secured a $305 million contract from the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA).The contract entails supplying intelligence analysis and operational support services for the Joint Intelligence Operations Center-Korea. Under this contract, HII has committed to deliver a prompt analysis of pertinent intelligence to assist United States Forces Korea in gauging enemy capabilities, detecting threats, and predicting enemy strategies.Additionally, HII aims to support USFK in fine-tuning intelligence pursuits within the Korean Theater of Operations. This will be accomplished by working with the theater and global intelligence communities to safeguard U.S. personnel and interests in the Korean Theater of Operations.This task order, recompeted recently, extends over five years and builds upon prior work conducted under a contract awarded by the DIA in 2019.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com