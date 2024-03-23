Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. publicly stated today that its indirect subsidiary, Hilton Domestic Operating Company Inc., has established the conditions for the company’s offer of $550 million of 5.875% Senior Notes due 2029 and $450 million of 6.125% Senior Notes due 2032.The company predicts that the offering’s completion will take place on 26th March 2024. The company plans to use the funds generated from the offer for various corporate activities, primarily to repay $200 million worth of debt.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com