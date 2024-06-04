Hitachi (HTHIF.PK, HTHIY.PK) and Microsoft have announced a planned multi-billion dollar partnership spanning the next three years. This collaboration aims to boost Hitachi’s Lumada business, targeting a revenue of 2.65 trillion yen by fiscal 2024. Hitachi will integrate Microsoft’s cloud solutions, including Azure Open AI Service, Dynamics 365, Copilot for Microsoft 365, and GitHub Copilot, into their Lumada Solutions to expedite business growth.”Hitachi has been spearheading transformation through AI applications across the company to enhance productivity and plans to invest 300 billion yen in GenAI to seize new growth opportunities in fiscal 2024,” stated Keiji Kojima, President and CEO of Hitachi.As part of the alliance, Microsoft will provide training that will be embedded into Hitachi’s training programs. Additionally, Hitachi plans to train over 50,000 professionals in GenAI.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com