Grocery delivery service Instacart (CART) and The Home Depot, Inc. (HD), the largest home improvement retailer globally, have announced a nationwide partnership offering same-day delivery in as little as an hour from nearly 2,000 store locations.Customers now have the convenience of ordering a wide array of home improvement products—ranging from garden supplies and building materials to light fixtures—via Instacart's platform, with rapid delivery straight to their doorsteps.Building on a successful pilot earlier this year, Home Depot is expanding this service across the nation.The service also features Instacart's Big & Bulky fulfillment solution, ensuring same-day and scheduled deliveries for heavy items up to 60 pounds, such as grills, ladders, and large boxes.Customers wishing to use this service can visit the Instacart Home Depot storefront at [Instacart Home Depot Storefront](https://www.instacart.com/store/the-home-depot/storefront) or select The Home Depot on the Instacart app.