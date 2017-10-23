Home Prices Increase In Fewer Chinese Cities In September

Home prices increased in fewer Chinese cities in September, figures from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Monday.

House prices increased in 44 out of 70 cities surveyed by the government in September. In August, house prices had climbed in 46 cities.

At the same time, prices declined in 18 cities and held unchanged in 8 cities. House prices in Beijing fell 0.2 percent and by 0.1 percent in Shanghai.

On a yearly basis, house prices increased in 67 cities and declined in 3 cities, data showed.

