Honest Co. (HNST), renowned for its commitment to clean and sustainable product design, has announced that founder Jessica Alba is stepping down from her role as Chief Creative Officer. The decision allows Alba to channel her creativity into new ventures, though she will continue to offer support and guidance through her position on the Honest’s board of directors.Recently, the company posted unprecedented sales and profits for the fourth quarter of 2023 and has outlined its updated long-term growth vision. Honest Co. also stands by its revenue and adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) projections for the full year.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com