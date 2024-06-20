Honeywell International Inc. (HON) has agreed to acquire CAES Systems from the private equity firm Advent International for approximately $2 billion in cash, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal on Thursday. CAES Systems specializes in delivering mission-critical electronic solutions for the aerospace and defense sectors.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com
