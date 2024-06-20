Honeywell International Inc. (HON) announced on Thursday that it has agreed to acquire CAES Systems Holdings LLC from the private equity firm Advent International for approximately $1.9 billion in an all-cash transaction.The acquisition of CAES is projected to be accretive to adjusted earnings per share in the first full year following the completion of the deal, which is anticipated to close in the second half of 2024. This transaction is pending customary closing conditions, including the receipt of specific regulatory approvals, but it is not contingent on financing conditions.Based in Arlington, Virginia, CAES provides critical electronic solutions for the aerospace and defense industries and operates 13 facilities across North America, including highly automated manufacturing sites. The acquisition will bring approximately 2,200 employees and a wealth of radio frequency (RF) engineering expertise to Honeywell.This strategic acquisition is expected to bolster Honeywell’s defense technology offerings across land, sea, air, and space domains, particularly enhancing electromagnetic defense solutions for comprehensive RF signal management.Vimal Kapur, Chairman and CEO of Honeywell, stated, “With the integration of CAES’ solutions and capabilities, we will strengthen our existing defense portfolio while expanding our capabilities in critical areas such as RF, radar, and sensing technologies. This acquisition ensures we maintain a market-leading position in sectors essential to global security.”The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com