The Hong Kong stock market has suffered losses in its last two sessions, declining approximately 210 points or 1.3 percent in total. Currently, the Hang Seng Index sits just below the 16,725-point mark but there is hope it will stabilize on Monday.A cautiously optimistic global forecast for Asian markets is predicted due to stronger than expected employment statistics from the United States. While European markets were down, U.S. markets saw increases and it is anticipated that Asian markets will mirror the U.S.On Friday, the Hang Seng closed marginally lower due to losses from tech stocks and mixed results from property and finance. For the day, the index decreased 1.18 points or 0.01 percent, ending at 16,723.92 after ranges between 16,480.36 and 16,839.55.Turning to the activity of the market, several stocks saw varying results. Alibaba Group saw a 0.43 percent decrease, while Alibaba Health Info dipped by 5.72 percent. ANTA Sports experienced a 2.25 percent increase, but China Life Insurance fell by 1.59 percent. Additionally, China Mengniu Dairy decreased by 3.87 percent and China Resources Land dropped 0.82 percent. In contrast, ENN Energy rose by 0.25 percent while Haier Smart Home soared by 2.60 percent.Following Friday's positive performance on Wall Street where the major averages opened on a high note and stayed robust throughout the session, the Dow rose by 307.06 points or 0.80 percent to hit 38,904.04. Meanwhile, the NASDAQ surged 199.42 points or 1.24 percent to finish at 16,248.52 and the S&P 500 climbed 57.13 points or 1.11 percent to land at 5,204.34.However, cumulatively for the week, there were declines. The Dow fell by 2.3 percent, the S&P 500 decreased by 1.0 percent and the NASDAQ slid down by 0.8 percent.This upswing on Wall Street came on the back of the Labor Department's revealing job growth in March that surpassed expectations. Though these robust job growth numbers may have stoked concerns about the future of interest rates, it was also accompanied by a slow rate of wage growth within the year.In other news, oil futures ascended on Friday. The rise continues a pattern of recent gains fueled by supply concerns due to geopolitical tensions. The May futures for West Texas Intermediate Crude oil increased $0.32 or 0.37 percent, reaching $86.91 a barrel. This is a fresh five-month high. For the week, WTI crude futures witnessed a 4 percent gain.