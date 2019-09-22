Hong Kong Current Account Data Due On Monday

Hong Kong is scheduled to release Q2 numbers for current account on Monday, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

In the three months prior, the current account showed a surplus of HKD36.57 billion, while the capital account saw a deficit of HKD242 million and the financial account posted a shortfall of HKD4.78 billion.

Singapore will provide August figures for consumer prices; in July, inflation was down 0.4 percent on month and up 0.4 percent on year.

Finally, the markets in Japan are closed on Monday for the Autumnal Equinox and will re-open on Tuesday.

