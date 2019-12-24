Hong Kong Dollar Trades At 6-day High Against U.S. Dollar

The Hong Kong dollar traded higher against the U.S. dollar in Asian deals on Tuesday.

Sentiment lifted up after Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said that Beijing is planning more measures to lower financing costs for smaller companies.

The Hong Kong currency appreciated to a 6-day high of 7.7841 versus the greenback from Monday’s closing quote of 7.7851. The currency is poised to find resistance around the 7.77 level.

