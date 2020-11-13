Hong Kong GDP Data Due On Friday

Hong Kong will on Friday release final Q3 figures for gross domestic product, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. GDP is expected to add 3.0 percent on quarter and fall 3.4 percent on year following the 0.1 percent quarterly decline and the 9.0 percent drop in the three months prior.

China will provide October numbers for foreign direct investment, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 2.5 percent on year – slowing from 5.2 percent in September.

Australia will see November results for the consumer inflation forecast from the Melbourne Institute, with forecasts suggesting a rate of 3.2 percent – slowing from 3.4 percent in October.

Indonesia will release Q3 numbers for current account; in the three months prior, the current account deficit was $2.9 billion.

New Zealand will provide October data for food inflation; in September, food inflation was up 3.1 percent on year.

