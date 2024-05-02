Hong Kong’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate experienced a slowdown in the first quarter of 2024, according to the latest data released on May 2, 2024. The current indicator revealed a growth rate of 2.7%, a decrease from the previous quarter’s 4.3% growth rate in the third quarter of 2023. The comparison period for the data is year-over-year, which compares the change for the provided month to the same month a year ago. This decrease in GDP growth highlights a shift in the economic momentum of Hong Kong, signaling potential challenges or changes in the region’s economic landscape.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com