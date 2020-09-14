Hong Kong Industrial Production Falls Faster In Q2

Hong Kong’s industrial production declined at a faster rate in the second quarter, data published by the Census and Statistics Department showed on Monday.

The index of industrial production for manufacturing industries as a whole fell 5.1 percent year-over-year in the second quarter, following a 4.6 percent decline in the previous quarter.

The sub index for sewerage, waste management and remediation activities declined 2.4 percent annually in the second quarter.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the index of industrial production for manufacturing industries as a whole decreased by 0.8 percent in the second quarter compared with the previous quarter.

Data also showed that industrial producer prices grew 1.3 percent annually in the second quarter, same as seen in the previous quarter.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com