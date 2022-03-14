Hong Kong Industrial Production Growth Eases In Q4

Hong Kong’s manufacturing output increased at a softer pace in the fourth quarter, the provisional data from the Census and Statistics Department showed on Monday.

Manufacturing output gained 5.8 percent year-on-year in the fourth quarter, following a 7.6 percent increase a quarter ago.

On a quarterly basis, manufacturing output fell 1.7 percent in the fourth quarter.

The producer prices rose 1.2 percent annually in the fourth quarter, after a 0.8 percent decline in the previous quarter.

In 2021, industrial production grew 5.5 percent and producer prices gained 1.2 percent.

