Hong Kong Industrial Production Growth Eases In Q4

Hong Kong’s manufacturing output increased at a softer pace in the fourth quarter, the provisional data from the Census and Statistics Department showed on Monday.
Manufacturing output gained 5.8 percent year-on-year in the fourth quarter, following a 7.6 percent increase a quarter ago.
On a quarterly basis, manufacturing output fell 1.7 percent in the fourth quarter.
The producer prices rose 1.2 percent annually in the fourth quarter, after a 0.8 percent decline in the previous quarter.
In 2021, industrial production grew 5.5 percent and producer prices gained 1.2 percent.
