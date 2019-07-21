Hong Kong is scheduled to release June figures for consumer prices on Monday, headlining a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In May, the annual inflation rate was 2.8 percent.
Japan will provide June numbers for convenience store sales; in May, sales were up 1.7 percent on year.
The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com
Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)
- Hong Kong Inflation Data Due On Monday - July 21, 2019
- Oil Futures Settle Modestly Higher, But Loses Over 7% In The Week - July 19, 2019
- Gold Settles Lower On Profit Taking, But Gains 1% For The Week - July 19, 2019