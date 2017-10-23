Hong Kong Inflation Eases For Second Month

Hong Kong’s consumer price inflation eased for the second straight month in September, figures from the Census and Statistics Department showed Monday.

The consumer price index climbed 1.4 percent year-over-year in September, slower than the 1.9 percent increase in August. The measure has been rising since March.

The underlying inflation, which excludes one-off relief measures of the government, also moderated to 1.4 percent from 1.9 percent.

Housing costs grew 2.3 percent annually in September and transport costs went up by 1.8 percent. At the same time, prices of durable goods registered a decline of 3.3 percent.

“Looking ahead, inflation pressure is likely to remain limited in the near term,” a government spokesman said.

“The Government will continue to monitor the inflation developments closely, particularly its impact on the lower-income people.”

