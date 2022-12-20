Hong Kong’s consumer price inflation held steady in November to remain its lowest level in more than seven-and-a-half years, data released by the Census and Statistics Department showed on Tuesday.

Consumer prices climbed 1.8 percent year-over-year in November, unchanged from October, which was the strongest inflation rate since March 2015.

Economists had forecast inflation to rise slightly to 1.9 percent in November.

Prices of utilities grew the most, by 14.3 percent annually, in November. Clothing and footwear costs rose 5.2 percent, and basic food prices were 3.3 percent more expensive.

Netting out the effects of all the government’s one-off relief measures, underlying inflation also remained stable at 1.7 percent.

The average monthly rate of increase for the 3-month period ending November was 0.2 percent.

“Import price pressures will likely remain notable amid high inflation in many major economies, but the largely mild domestic cost pressures should help keep overall inflation moderate in the near term,” a government spokesman said.

