Hong Kong Inflation Steady In July

Hong Kong’s consumer price inflation remained unchanged in July, data from the Census and Statistics Department showed on Tuesday.
The consumer price index rose 3.3 percent year-on-year in July, which was the same rate as seen in June. Economists had expected a 3.0 percent rise.
Netting out the effects of all government’s one-off relief measures, inflation remained unchanged at 3.2 percent in July.
“Overall price pressures should remain largely contained in the near term amid the earlier easing in fresh-letting residential rentals, modest global inflation and subdued local economic conditions,” a government spokesman said.
