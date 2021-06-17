Hong Kong Jobless Rate Declines In May

Hong Kong’s unemployment rate declined in May, the labor force statistics from the Census and Statistics Department showed on Thursday.

The unemployment rate fell to a seasonally adjusted 6.0 percent in three months to May from 6.4 percent in three months to April.

The underemployment rate decreased to 2.8 percent from 3.3 percent in the preceding period.

The number of unemployed persons decreased by around 14,200 to 233,300 in March to May. Over the same period, the number of underemployed persons also declined by around 19,200 to 107,400.

Total employment increased about 8,400 to 3.63 million in three months to May.

“As the economy continues to recover, the pressure on the labor market should gradually ease, especially if the local epidemic remains well contained,” the Secretary for Labor and Welfare, Dr Law Chi-kwong, said.

“To create favorable conditions for a full-fledged revival in the economy and hence a broad-based recovery in the labor market, it is essential for the community as a whole to work together to keep the epidemic under control and actively participate in the COVID-19 Vaccination Program,” Law said.

